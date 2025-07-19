Kuwait Police Clamp Down On Outlaws, Seize Large Quantities Of Drugs

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Friday that a large-scale security crackdown led to the arrest of 31 outlaws, including Kuwaiti nationals, Arabs, Asians and stateless people.
During the campaign, the security services seized a large haul of weapons and narcotic substances, including kilograms of 7,100 kg of hashish, 5,350 kg of shabu (methamphetamine), 3,800 kg of marijuana, nearly 2,100 kg of heroin, 750 kg of chemical and 273 kg of cocaine.
The seizures also include 250 gm of Lyrica (pregabalin) powder, 500 mm. of Lyrica oil, 25,000 Lyrica capsules, and 2,000 tablets of psychotropic substances, according to a statement from the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media.
The seized weapons include eight firearms and live ammunition, the statement noted, reaffirming resolve of the various sectors of the ministry to continue the crackdown on drug dealers and outlaws, and preserve the security and stability of the country. (end)
