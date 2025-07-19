403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Police Clamp Down On Outlaws, Seize Large Quantities Of Drugs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Friday that a large-scale security crackdown led to the arrest of 31 outlaws, including Kuwaiti nationals, Arabs, Asians and stateless people.
During the campaign, the security services seized a large haul of weapons and narcotic substances, including kilograms of 7,100 kg of hashish, 5,350 kg of shabu (methamphetamine), 3,800 kg of marijuana, nearly 2,100 kg of heroin, 750 kg of chemical and 273 kg of cocaine.
The seizures also include 250 gm of Lyrica (pregabalin) powder, 500 mm. of Lyrica oil, 25,000 Lyrica capsules, and 2,000 tablets of psychotropic substances, according to a statement from the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media.
The seized weapons include eight firearms and live ammunition, the statement noted, reaffirming resolve of the various sectors of the ministry to continue the crackdown on drug dealers and outlaws, and preserve the security and stability of the country. (end)
ajr
During the campaign, the security services seized a large haul of weapons and narcotic substances, including kilograms of 7,100 kg of hashish, 5,350 kg of shabu (methamphetamine), 3,800 kg of marijuana, nearly 2,100 kg of heroin, 750 kg of chemical and 273 kg of cocaine.
The seizures also include 250 gm of Lyrica (pregabalin) powder, 500 mm. of Lyrica oil, 25,000 Lyrica capsules, and 2,000 tablets of psychotropic substances, according to a statement from the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media.
The seized weapons include eight firearms and live ammunition, the statement noted, reaffirming resolve of the various sectors of the ministry to continue the crackdown on drug dealers and outlaws, and preserve the security and stability of the country. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment