Shusha Media Forum Set To Become Key Platform For Dialogue And Discussion - South African Participant
Speaking ahead of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, themed “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI” Fakude noted that the event holds promise for meaningful discussions, particularly given the diversity of its participants.
“The forum promises to be an exciting event, especially with the participation of journalists and academics from around the world. I am looking forward to it, particularly in light of today's unstable global political and trade climate. I expect engaging debates and valuable exchanges,” he said.
The forum is set to welcome around 140 international guests from 52 countries, including representatives from more than 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, and approximately 80 media entities, as well as various other institutions connected to the media sphere. Alongside international participants, the event will also include Azerbaijani media representatives, experts, and government officials.
Following the opening ceremony, the forum will continue with a series of thematic sessions. The event will run through July 21.
