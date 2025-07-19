Legislation Considered Under Suspension Of The Rules Of The House Of Representatives During The Week Of July 21, 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.

At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.

CBO's estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of July 21, 2025, include:



H.R. 131, Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act, as amended

H.R. 183, Law Enforcement Officer Recreation Pass Act, as amended

H.R. 672, To establish new ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes, as amended

H.R. 1043, La Paz County Solar Energy and Job Creation Act

H.R. 1450, OFAC Licensure for Investigators Act

H.R. 1469, Senior Security Act of 2025, as amended

H.R. 1549, China Financial Threat Mitigation Act of 2025, as amended

H.R. 1716, Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act of 2025, as amended

H.R.1764, Aligning SEC Regulations for the World Bank's International Development Association Act, as amended

H.R. 1917, Great Lakes Mass Marking Program Act of 2025, as amended

H.R. 2170, To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Toms River, New Jersey, the Leonard G. 'Bud' Lomell, VA Clinic, and for other purposes

H.R. 2384, Financial Technology Protection Act, as amended

H.R. 2625, VERY Act of 2025

H.R. 3095, To direct the United States Postal Service to designate single, unique ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes, as amended

H.R. 3339, Equal Opportunity for All Investors Act of 2025, as amended

H.R. 3343, Greenlighting Growth Act, as amended

H.R. 3351, Improving Access to Small Business Information Act, as amended

H.R. 3357, Enhancing Multi-Class Share Disclosures Act, as amended

H.R. 3382, Small Entity Update Act, as amended

H.R. 3395, Middle Market IPO Underwriting Cost Act, as amended

H.R. 3937, Wabeno Economic Development Act, as amended

H.R. 4275, Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025, as amended

S. 201, ACES Act S. 423, PRO Veterans Act of 2025

