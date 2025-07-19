Thanks For Trusting Me With Your Life, Says Actor Dheekshith Shetty To Rashmika Mandanna
Taking to his Instagram page to post pictures from the sets of the song as well as a Behind The Scenes clip of the song, the actor said, "Didn't know where to begin... First time dancing on such a massive setup made specially for this song and it brought back so many memories. A short rollercoaster ride... but one hell of a powerful one!"
Thanking his director Rahul Ravindran and his producers, Dheekshith Shetty said, "Big thanks to my director @rahulr_23 sir for always thinking out of the box, trusting us, and creating this experience. To my producers @vidyakoppineedi ma'am @dheerajmogilineni sir @geethaarts for backing us all the way, forever grateful."
He then went on to say, "Contemporary was always a tough nut to crack for me... but @vishwakiran_nambi sir and team @shrijanirao @thejas_gowda_19 you made it feel like a dream. Thank you for pushing us beyond our limits."
Thanking his co-star Rashmika next, he said, "And to my incredible co-star, @rashmika_mandanna thanks for trusting me with your life... literally, hanging in the air with no floor under you! Not easy, but you did it with such grace. You're a STAR for a reason and an absolute inspiration!"
The actor also thanked their physio Gayathri Shetty for fixing their "broken bodies during this intense shoot".
He ended the note saying, "Nadhive has already crossed 10M+ views! You guys truly made it your own. Grateful for all the love you've showered on us."
The Girlfriend, which has been written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.
