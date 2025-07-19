403
France eliminates permanent army existence in West Africa
(MENAFN) France has officially ended its permanent military presence in West Africa by withdrawing troops from its last two bases in Senegal, concluding a presence that spanned over 60 years. This move aligns with a broader trend among former French colonies seeking to reclaim full control over their security and reduce foreign military influence.
On Thursday, French forces handed over Camp Geille—formerly their largest military base in Senegal—and an airfield at Dakar’s airport to the Senegalese government. The handover ceremony, attended by top officials from both nations, finalized a three-month withdrawal of approximately 350 French soldiers.
The French Armed Forces General Staff emphasized that the closure of these facilities and the dissolution of the French Elements in Senegal (EFS) reflects a shared commitment to maintaining defense cooperation in a new form. General Pascal Ianni, who oversees French operations in Africa, confirmed that the withdrawal is part of a broader strategy to end permanent French military bases across West and Central Africa. He added that the decision also honors Senegal’s request to no longer host foreign troops on its soil.
This withdrawal from Senegal follows similar French military exits from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, where interim governments have accused France of covertly backing terrorism in the Sahel under the pretense of counter-terrorism efforts. Chad also ended its military agreement with France last year. In February 2025, France transferred its military facility in Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) to local control, further signaling the end of its long-standing regional presence.
Senegal’s newly elected President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, announced in November 2024 that he intended to expel all French military forces, arguing that true national sovereignty could not coexist with foreign military bases.
During Thursday’s ceremony, Senegalese military leader General Mbaye Cisse underscored that the main purpose of the troop withdrawal is to strengthen the independence of Senegal’s armed forces and to support peace efforts in West Africa and beyond.
