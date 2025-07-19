403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ethiopia detains dozens of suspected IS militants
(MENAFN) Ethiopian authorities have detained dozens of suspected Islamic State (IS) militants accused of planning attacks across the country, according to a report by state broadcaster Fana, citing the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).
The suspects are believed to be part of IS's Somali branch, known as Daesh, which is based in Somalia’s Puntland region. They were arrested during coordinated operations involving Ethiopia’s federal police and local security forces in Addis Ababa and the Oromia and Amhara regions.
NISS revealed that it had been tracking the group’s cross-border movements and attempts to establish sleeper cells within Ethiopia. The militants had reportedly received training in Puntland and were dispatched to Ethiopia to carry out coordinated attacks and build a support network.
The suspects are said to have maintained direct contact with IS leadership, providing logistical, financial, and operational assistance. Some also allegedly served as recruiters and intelligence agents.
Daesh operates separately from the more dominant Somali extremist group Al-Shabaab, which is aligned with Al-Qaeda. The two groups frequently clash over control, ideology, and resources in the region.
The suspects are believed to be part of IS's Somali branch, known as Daesh, which is based in Somalia’s Puntland region. They were arrested during coordinated operations involving Ethiopia’s federal police and local security forces in Addis Ababa and the Oromia and Amhara regions.
NISS revealed that it had been tracking the group’s cross-border movements and attempts to establish sleeper cells within Ethiopia. The militants had reportedly received training in Puntland and were dispatched to Ethiopia to carry out coordinated attacks and build a support network.
The suspects are said to have maintained direct contact with IS leadership, providing logistical, financial, and operational assistance. Some also allegedly served as recruiters and intelligence agents.
Daesh operates separately from the more dominant Somali extremist group Al-Shabaab, which is aligned with Al-Qaeda. The two groups frequently clash over control, ideology, and resources in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment