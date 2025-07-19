Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Launch New Attack On Shostka Community

2025-07-19 06:06:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"After 10:00, the enemy launched a repeated attack on the Shostka community, using six guided aerial bombs," Hryhorov wrote.

He noted that the bombs hit a specific target, and a fire broke out as a result. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.

Read also: Russian drones attack Shostka, civilian infrastructure, homes damaged

The extent of the damage and the consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Shostka on July 18. That assault damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

