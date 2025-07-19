Russian Forces Launch New Attack On Shostka Community

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"After 10:00, the enemy launched a repeated attack on the Shostka community, using six guided aerial bombs," Hryhorov wrote.

He noted that the bombs hit a specific target, and a fire broke out as a result. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.

Russian drones attack Shostka, civilian infrastructure, homes damaged

The extent of the damage and the consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Shostka on July 18. That assault damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.