IIM-C Rape Case: Accused's Counsel Likely To Flag Victim's Continuing Non-Cooperation During Probe
The accused's counsel said the victim refused to turn up at the trial court to record her statements in front of a judicial magistrate thrice during the current week, first on Monday, then on Tuesday and finally on Saturday.
Secondly, she is yet to get her medico-legal examinations conducted and also has not submitted the clothes that she was wearing during the alleged event of rape to the investigating officials, the counsel said.
Finally, the contradictory claims of the victim and her father on the incident are another point of argument for the accused's counsel.
Although the counsel of the accused had not divulged in advance the exact line of argument they would adopt for jurisprudence, they claimed that this continuing non-cooperation in the process of investigation by the victim and the contradictory statements of the victim and her father in the matter are bound to raise doubts on the merits of the accusations in the case.
The current term of police custody of the sole accused in the case is ending on Saturday, and he will be presented at the same trial court later in the day.
Till now, the special investigation team of Kolkata Police constituted to probe the matter is carrying out the investigation only based on circumstantial evidence - the footage of the CCTV machines within the IIM-C campus, the details of the call lists, messages, and chats from the mobile phones of the accused and victim, the specimen of the food and cold drink which were reportedly spiked before raping the victim and the clothes that the accused was wearing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment