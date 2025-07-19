Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin, Erdogan talk about Ukraine, Syria

2025-07-19 05:35:06
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and recent violence in Syria, according to a Kremlin statement released Friday.

The leaders talked about the prospects of a third round of Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations to be held in Istanbul. Earlier this year, two rounds of talks took place in Türkiye, restarting discussions that Ukraine had paused in 2022 in favor of pursuing a military solution with Western support. In June, negotiators exchanged draft proposals for a potential peace agreement and agreed to further prisoner swaps. Russia remains prepared to continue the dialogue.

Putin noted that since the last talks, around 6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers have been returned to Kyiv, with nearly 3,000 more ready to be handed over. However, he emphasized that it is now up to Ukraine to accept the remains. The two leaders agreed to proceed with a third negotiation round once the remains exchange is complete, pending agreement on the timing and location.

Putin reiterated his support for a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict and thanked Erdogan for his role in facilitating the talks. Erdogan’s administration confirmed that Turkey will continue to host the negotiations once a suitable schedule is arranged.

The call also covered the recent clashes in Syria’s Sweida between government forces and the Druze minority. Israel has launched airstrikes in southern Syria and Damascus, claiming to defend the Druze community. Both presidents expressed concern over the escalating violence and highlighted the need for dialogue to restore stability quickly. Erdogan also criticized Israel’s strikes as a breach of Syria’s sovereignty.

