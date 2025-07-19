Deadly collision in Australia claims lives of three teenagers

A deadly collision in northern Australia claimed the lives of three teenagers after two vehicles crashed head-on late Friday night.According to police in Queensland, the incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. local time on a highway in Mackay, a city located more than 800 kilometers northwest of Brisbane. Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash was reported.Preliminary findings suggest the accident happened when a sedan attempted to overtake a semi-truck and collided directly with an oncoming pickup truck.All three individuals in the sedan—two young men and one young woman, each 19 years old—were pronounced dead at the scene.The pickup truck driver, a 29-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the 68-year-old driver of the semi-trailer and two other individuals in a separate vehicle that swerved to avoid the collision were unharmed.Authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

