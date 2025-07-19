Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civilian Infrastructure Damaged As Russians Attack Kharkiv Region

2025-07-19 05:05:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, 10 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed,” Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

The enemy launched 39 unguided aerial rockets, as well as one Shahed-type drone, six Geran-2 drones, three Lancet drones, and two FPV drones.

Damage and destruction of civilian infrastructure were recorded in four districts of the region.

In Kupiansk district, a utility building was damaged in the village of Fedorivka.

In Izium district, two utility buildings were damaged in the villages of Pashkove and Andriivka.

In Bohodukhiv district, a private house and power lines were damaged in Leskivka, and a private house and a water utility pipeline of BohodukhivVoda were damaged in the town of Bohodukhiv.

In Lozova district, a railway track, locomotive, station building in the village of Enerhetykiv, and a utility structure in Vyshneve were damaged.

Read also: Massive Russian attack on Pavlohrad : fire station, enterprises, apartment building damaged

As reported by Ukrinform, last night, Russian troops attacked the town of Shostka in Sumy region with drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

