Russia Launches Over 300 Drones, 30 Missiles At Ukraine Overnight Zelensky

This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Last night, our warriors from various units repelled another Russian attack. More than 300 strike drones and over 30 missiles of various types were launched against our cities. Target elimination is still ongoing - drones remain in the air,” the President wrote.

He emphasized that rescue operations are still underway following the attack. Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Zhytomyr regions were affected.

In Sumy, critical infrastructure was damaged, leaving several thousand families without electricity. There were also combined strikes on Shostka.

“In Odesa, an apartment building was damaged - six people were injured, including a child. Sadly, one person was killed. My condolences to their family and loved ones,” Zelensky noted.

The President added that the enemy also struck Pavlohrad with missiles and drones, damaging residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

At the same time, he assured that all necessary emergency services are working in the affected areas, helping residents and restoring damaged sites.

“I thank all the leaders who understand how crucial it is to promptly implement our agreements. Joint weapons production, investment in drone manufacturing in Ukraine - especially interceptor drones - the provision of air defense systems and missiles for them, and the ability to manufacture them here in Ukraine - all of this saves lives and is needed by Ukraine right now,” the President stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on July 19, Odesa came under a massive attack by strike UAVs, with hits recorded on residential buildings and damage to infrastructure.

Photo: Office of the President