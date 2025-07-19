403
Turkish, Russian Leaders Discuss Ties, Developments In Syria, Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, July 18 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian peer Vladimir Putin focused, on Friday, on bilateral relations, along some international and regional issues topped with developments in Syria and the war in Ukraine.
Over a telephone call, Erdogan said the clashes in Syria's Suwayda Governorate erupted after the Syrian forces' withdrawal jeopardizes the security of the whole region, Turkish presidency communication center said in a statement.
He stressed the need of respecting Syria's sovereignty, denouncing the repeated Israeli occupation violations of Syria's territories.
He affirmed his country's keenness on maintaining Syria's stability and security, and working on the country's recovery as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, Erdogan pointed to the importance of resuming talks between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing readiness to host a third round of talks in Istanbul if all parties agree on a time.
On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of talks between both sides following the first round held on May 16 that led to a deal on the swap of war prisoners under the age of 25 and the repatriation of around 6,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. (end)
