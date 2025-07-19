403
20 Passengers Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Udhampur
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – Atleast 20 people were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near Jajjarkotli area of Udhampur district on Saturday.
Officials said that bus bearing registration number JKO2AT-2279 lost its control due to over speeding and turned turtle.
In this incident 20 people were injured and were shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment, reported news agency. GNS
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.Read Also 1 Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Kathua Eight Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Udhampur
