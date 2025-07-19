Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
20 Passengers Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Udhampur

20 Passengers Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Udhampur


2025-07-19 05:04:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – Atleast 20 people were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near Jajjarkotli area of Udhampur district on Saturday.

Officials said that bus bearing registration number JKO2AT-2279 lost its control due to over speeding and turned turtle.

In this incident 20 people were injured and were shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment, reported news agency. GNS

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

Read Also 1 Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Kathua Eight Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Udhampur

MENAFN19072025000215011059ID1109820832

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search