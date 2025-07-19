Maharaja To Leo: Top 10 Most Watched Tamil Movies On Netflix You Absolutely Must See

OTT platforms have shortened theatrical runs, reducing cinema attendance, but boosted producer revenues through rights sales. Netflix recently released a list of the top 10 most-watched Tamil films.

The rise of OTT platforms has had both positive and negative impacts on cinema. Earlier, a film would easily run for 50 days in theaters. But with the arrival of OTT, it is now rare for a film to last even two weeks. This is because new films are released on OTT platforms within a month of their theatrical release. As a result, the number of people going to theaters to watch movies is also decreasing.

At the same time, since OTT rights are now being sold for large sums, producers are earning good revenue from them. Meanwhile, Netflix has released a list of the top 10 most-watched Tamil films.

According to this list, actor Vijay's Beast is at number 10. Directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, the film has garnered 7.8 million views on Netflix.

Next in line is Pradeep Ranganathan's blockbuster hit Love Today, which holds the number 9 spot. Released on Netflix in March, the film has accumulated 8.7 million views. Indian 2, the Shankar-Kamal Haasan collaboration that was a flop in theaters, ranks number 8 on Netflix with 9.3 million views.

Meyyazhagan, directed by Prem Kumar and starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, was released last year and became a success. It has also received a great response on Netflix, ranking at number 7 with 10 million views.

Vaathi, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dhanush, holds the number 6 spot with 11.8 million views. Vijay's Japan is at number five on the list. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has received 12.2 million views on Netflix so far.

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran is at number four on this list, having garnered 13.6 million views on Netflix. Next, Ajith's Thunivu holds the number three spot, with 16.4 million views. Vijay's Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is at number two, having amassed 22.1 million views on Netflix.

Topping the list is Maharaja, directed by Nithilan and starring Vijay Sethupathi. This film has received an impressive 27.1 million views on the platform.

Similarly, Rajamouli's RRR tops the list of most-watched films on Netflix in India, with 43.6 million views. The Hindi film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is at number two, having garnered 33.2 million views. Jawan ranks third, followed by Gangubai Kathiawadi at number four, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway at number five.