EXCLUSIVE 130-Km Alt-Route To DBO To Be Operational By 2026 Boosts Army Access To China Border

New Delhi: The new road linking strategically important Depsang and Daulet Beg Oldie (DBO), branching off from Sasoma in the Nubra Valley which is on the route to the Siachen Base Camp from Leh, will become fully operational from November 2026. The new road, which runs almost parallel to the existing Darbuk-Shyok-Daulet Beg-Oldie (DSDBO) road, follows the alignment of Sasoma-Saser La-Saser Brangsa-Gapshan-DBO.

The alternative road to DBO, which is about 130-km-long, has a total of 9 bridges of 40T capacity. Sources aware of the development told Asianet Newsable English:“We have completed everything from Sasoma to Saser Brangsa and ahead of it towards eastward --- Murgo and Gapshan over 70 per cent work is done. We are certain that the entire stretch will be operational from October-November next year.” Almost all artillery weapons, including the Bofors were moved on this axis till Saser Brangsa to test its carrying load capacity, sources said.

From 2 Days to 12 Hours: India's New Road From Leh to DBO Cuts By 79 km

The route will converge with the Darbuk-Shyok-DBO road at Murgo, reducing the distance from Leh to DBO by 79 km – from 322-km via DSDBO road to 243-km via the new road. It will also reduce the travel time from 2 days to 11-12 hours.

“We are also converting the existing 40T capacity bridges into 70T capacity bridges.

Once they are completed, the army will be able to deploy heavier vehicles, and other armored vehicles, which are crucial for offensive and defensive operations, particularly in challenging terrains.”

To make it an all-weather road, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) is also building a 8-km-long tunnel at Saser La at 17,660-feet high and currently it is at detailed project report (DPR) stage.

It will take 4-5 years to complete the tunnel project. From Sasoma to Saser Brangsa, the construction work is being looked at by the BRO's Project Vijayak, involving a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Ahead of Saser Brangsa till DBO, the BRO's Project Himank is mandated to build the road and bridges, costing Rs 200 crore. The deployment of troops, weapons and logistics to forward bases in DBO and other areas would become easier since Siachen base camp is near, where troops complete the third stage of acclimatization, which is crucial due to high-altitude and low oxygen levels.

It allows your body to adjust to the lower oxygen levels and reduces the risk of altitude sickness.

Military Tensions Between India And China

The work for the second road axis to DBO gathered momentum in the backdrop of escalating military tensions between India and China. The two Himalayan giants have been locked in a standoff since May 2020. Disengagement from all friction points have taken place and the talks on de-escalation and de-induction are yet to happen between the two militaries. Why is the Sasoma-Saser La-Saser Brangsa-Gapshan-DBO important? The new road is vital since the existing DSDBO road could be threatened at multiple locations.

The new axis provides additional access to the Sub Sector North (SSN), which includes DBO and Depsang plains. It should be noted that the Galwan valley is on the same stretch, which saw a violent clash between two troops in June 2020, resulting in killing of soldiers from both sides. The Chinese build-up along the Galwan River valley region overlooks and hence poses a direct threat to the DSDBO road.

DBO has the world's highest airstrip. It was originally constructed during the India-China war 1962 but abandoned until 2008 when the Indian Air Force (IAF) revived it as one of its many Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) along the LAC. The roads' strategic importance is that it connects Leh to DBO, virtually at the base of the Karakoram Pass that separates China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region from Ladakh.