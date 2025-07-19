Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sanctions imposed by EU hurt Europe, not Russia

(MENAFN) Sanctions recently imposed by the European Union are causing greater harm to European countries than to Russia, according to Kirill Dmitriev, a top aide to President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s investment envoy. Dmitriev made the remarks on Telegram following the EU’s announcement of its latest round of restrictions targeting Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Brussels introduced its 18th sanctions package against Russia, focusing on the nation's hydrocarbon industry and financial institutions. Among the entities affected is the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which Dmitriev heads as CEO.

According to him, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sought to penalize the fund due to its role in fostering diplomatic dialogue and supporting economic development. Dmitriev stated that the RDIF “facilitates the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, promotes dialogue between Russia and the United States, and invests in the growth of the Russian economy.”

He went on to argue that the punitive measures are proving counterproductive for the EU, as they have weakened access to reliable energy and disrupted trade ties with Russia.

“Last year, despite all the sanctions pressure, Russia’s GDP grew by 4.3%, versus a 0.7% growth rate in the Eurozone,” he said.

