Elli Avrram, Ashish Chanchlani's Music Video 'Finally Out'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) After sending social media into a tizzy with a romantic post, Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam revealed that it was for their latest music video“Chandaniya” , which is“finally” out.

It was on July 12, when Ashish and Elli posted a heart-melting picture on their Instagram, which seemed like they made their relationship official on social media. However, it now seems that it was a promotional tactic.

On July 12, Ashish and Elli dropped a joint Instagram post showing the two posing by the water in the backdrop of a stone bridge, looking blissfully happy in each other's company. Elli was seen in Ashish's arms holding a bouquet of flowers in the still captioned, "Finally".

However, Ashish on Saturday, unveiled the music video on Youtube and Instagram. He captioned it:“Finally, our beautiful song is out guys Link is in bio Mazboot kharcha by #tseries @tseries Presented by#BhushanKumar And mere bhaiyo @mithoon11 @vishalmishraofficial @quadri @dhruwal @jigarmulani.”

The song is composed by Mithoon and the singer is Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Fans took to the comment section and expressed their shock.

One wrote:“Matlabh woh GF launch nahi tha.”

Another wrote:“I toh knew this.”

“Dhoka dhoka dhoka,” said a netizen.

A user simply said:“Galat kiya Ashish bhai aapne.”

On the professional front, Ashish will soon be making his acting debut with the supernatural thriller "Ekaki".

Touted to be a supernatural thriller, the project promises to deliver a unique blend of horror and comedy.

Slated for release on the ACV Studios YouTube Channel, "Ekaki" will see Kash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare, Shashank Shekar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani in pivotal roles, along with others.

Elli was last seen in Conjuring Kannappan directed by Selvin Raj Xavier. The film stars Sathish and Regina Cassandra alongside Nassar, Anandaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, and Redin Kingsley. It revolves around a group of people who end up trapped in a haunted dream, and seek to escape