Renewed Military Clashes Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Unlikely Fitch

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Renewed military clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia are unlikely, says Fitch Ratings, Trend reports.

The rating agency recalls that in March 2025, Azerbaijan and Armenia reported that they have agreed on the text of the peace agreement, "although the contents and timescale for signing a treaty are unclear".

“In Fitch's view, a return to military conflict is currently unlikely.”

The latest peace talks were held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere.

Serious and substantive discussions were held on key aspects of the peace agenda - border delimitation, the opening and development of the Zangazur Corridor, and the initialing of a peace agreement.

Both parties reached a general understanding to continue negotiations through various working groups and at higher levels.