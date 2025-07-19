Renewed Military Clashes Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Unlikely Fitch
The rating agency recalls that in March 2025, Azerbaijan and Armenia reported that they have agreed on the text of the peace agreement, "although the contents and timescale for signing a treaty are unclear".
“In Fitch's view, a return to military conflict is currently unlikely.”
The latest peace talks were held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.
The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere.
Serious and substantive discussions were held on key aspects of the peace agenda - border delimitation, the opening and development of the Zangazur Corridor, and the initialing of a peace agreement.
Both parties reached a general understanding to continue negotiations through various working groups and at higher levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment