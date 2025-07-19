Scattered Clouds With Heated Dusty Weather Expected Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As of today's morning, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, Qatar is bracing for a dynamic weather day according to the latest forecast by the Meteorological Department.

The region will experience a shift from scattered clouds to partly cloudy conditions at first, which will gradually give way to hot to very hot temperatures throughout the daytime.

Residents should be prepared for blowing dust at various places, adding an extra layer of challenge to outdoor activities.

A specific warning has been issued for inshore areas, where expected strong winds are set to dominate the daytime hours.

These winds will originate from a northwesterly to northeasterly direction, starting with fresh breezes and building to strong gusts.

Inshore wind speeds are projected to increase from 5 to 15 knots to a robust 18 to 25 knots, with gusts potentially reaching up to 25 knots.

Offshore, the winds will follow a similar northwesterly to northeasterly pattern, ranging from 3 to 13 knots and gusting up to 20 knots at times.

The sea state will reflect this intensity, with inshore waves expected to range between 1 to 3 feet and offshore waves measuring 1 to 4 feet, occasionally rising to as high as 6 feet during peak conditions.

Commuters are advised to stay updated with the latest reports and take necessary precautions to protect against the dust and strong winds.