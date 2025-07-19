Hankook Tire To Provide High-Performance EV Tires For Porsche Macan

Hankook Tire & Technology announced on Friday that it has secured a deal with Porsche to supply tires for the German luxury automaker's Macan sport utility vehicle (SUV), Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

The Macan marks Porsche's entry into the electric SUV market, boasting impressive specifications like up to 360 horsepower and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 5.7 seconds.

For this high-performance model, Hankook will provide its Ventus S1 evo3 ev tires, specially designed for electric vehicles (EVs). These tires are engineered to minimize rolling resistance, enhancing both energy efficiency and durability. Their distinctive interlocking groove design also improves traction, helping to prevent hydroplaning on wet surfaces. Additionally, the tires ensure stability during rapid acceleration, even in heavy EVs that produce high output quickly.

Hankook Tire emphasized that its partnership with Porsche extends beyond electric vehicles, with the company also supplying tires for Porsche's popular internal combustion models, including the Cayenne, Taycan, and Panamera. This collaboration strengthens Hankook's position as a key supplier of high-performance tires for both electric and traditional vehicles.

As electric vehicles continue to dominate the automotive industry, tire manufacturers like Hankook are increasingly focusing on developing specialized products to meet the unique demands of EVs, such as enhanced durability, lower rolling resistance, and improved performance in various driving conditions.