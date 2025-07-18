Esgbreaks Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Leveraging Crypto To Bridge New World And Classic Industry

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) is a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S. The company recently announced plans to begin holding bitcoin as part of its treasury reserves, marking SolarBank as one of the early adopters of what is becoming an increasingly common approach among publicly traded firms.“The concept of a bitcoin treasury strategy involves companies allocating a portion of their cash or reserves into the cryptocurrency. While it remains a relatively niche approach, a report by Reuters notes that 61 publicly listed companies not primarily focused on digital assets have now adopted such strategies,” reads an article discussing the move.“SolarBank says the decision is designed to align the company with emerging digital asset infrastructure while differentiating its utility-focused profile from competitors.”

“Traditionally, people invest in utilities as [an] afterthought. It's a very low return. It's a stable return,” CEO Richard Lu told Reuters.“So, how do we bridge the excitement of the new world and a classic industry? We feel that the crypto part of that is a bridge we need to cross.”

To view the full article, visit

About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The company develops solar, battery energy storage system (“BESS”) and EV charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

For more information, visit the company's website at SolarBankCor .

This report contains forward looking information. Please refer to the press release entitled“Bitcoin Purchases to be made by SolarBank Using Net Cash from Geddes Solar Power Project” for additional details on the statements, risks and assumptions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SUUN are available in the company's newsroom at

About ESGWireNews

ESGWireNews (“ESG”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sector and public companies committed to sustainable corporate practices. ESGWireNews is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, ESG is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, ESG brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. ESG is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from ESGWireNews, text“ESG” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ESGWireNews website applicable to all content provided by ESG, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ESGWireNews

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

ESGWireNews is powered by IBN