Army Thwarts Border Infiltration In Northern Region

Amman, July 18 (Petra) – Border Guards apprehended an individual attempting to illegally cross the northern border today, Friday, military officials confirmed.The Northern Military Region detected the infiltrator within its operational zone. Troops moved swiftly to detain the individual, who has since been handed over to relevant authorities for legal action.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.