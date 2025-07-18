Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Thwarts Border Infiltration In Northern Region


2025-07-18 07:07:57
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 18 (Petra) – Border Guards apprehended an individual attempting to illegally cross the northern border today, Friday, military officials confirmed.
The Northern Military Region detected the infiltrator within its operational zone. Troops moved swiftly to detain the individual, who has since been handed over to relevant authorities for legal action.

