PAXMINING Launches Enhanced Cloud Mining Platform To Help XRP Holders Earn Up To $5,700 In Passive Income

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP experiences a strong 26% rally over the past week, now trading around $2.93, the broader crypto market is showing both momentum and caution. While on-chain data suggests a possible short-term pullback of up to 20%, long-term sentiment remains bullish, with prominent analyst Peter Brandt forecasting a 60% surge to $4.47 in the coming months.

Amid this dynamic market environment, PAXMINING , a global leader in green cloud mining, has launched an enhanced version of its platform-designed to help crypto users, including XRP holders, generate stable daily income without the need for technical knowledge or hardware investments. Key Highlights of the New PAXMINING Platform:

New User Incentive: Receive a $15 sign-up bonus, usable for daily check-ins that can yield up to $0.60 per day .



Multi-Currency Mining: Mine across 9+ top cryptocurrencies including XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, SOL, DOGE, LTC, and BCH.



Global Scale: Trusted by over 8 million users across 190+ countries.



No Equipment Required: Access to over 70 high-performance mining farms worldwide.



Sustainably Powered: 100% renewable energy-wind, solar, and hydro-supporting carbon neutrality.

Flexible, Transparent Contracts: A wide range of mining options designed for both short-term and long-term yield preferences.

Flexible Mining Contracts – Earn Daily Yields

paxMining offers a range of stable income contracts, including:

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2days $100+$6 Canaan Avalon miner A14 $500 7days $500+$43.40 WhatsMiner M60S+ $1,300 15days $1,300+$253.5 ALPH Miner AL1 $3,500 30days $3,500+$948‬ Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm $8,000 35days $8,000+$4424 Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd $12,800 40 days $12,800+$8,601





For a full list of contracts, visit the official site:





Security, Legality, and Green Commitment

PAXMINING places a strong emphasis on legal compliance and user security. All operations are conducted transparently, and infrastructure is backed by sustainable, renewable energy sources-ensuring both environmental responsibility and long-term profitability.

With Ripple recently applying for a U.S. banking charter, and interest in XRP growing globally, PAXMINING provides an alternative for crypto holders seeking passive income options without relying on market speculation.

About PAXMINING

PAXMINING is a global cloud mining platform founded on the principles of accessibility, sustainability, and reliability. With over 8 million users worldwide and operations in more than 70 renewable-powered facilities, PAXMINING continues to lead the industry in democratizing cryptocurrency mining.

For more information, visit or contact ....

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.



CONTACT: contact: ....