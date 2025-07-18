Blockchaincloudmining Integrates New Contract Plans For Ethereum Holders Can Easily Earn $7,000 A Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major development for Ethereum (ETH) investors,that allows crypto holders to earn daily returns without trading or managing complex hardware.

As the world's second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH) has always been the main asset in the minds of investors. But in addition to the traditional logic of holding coins, more and more ETH holders are entering a new passive income track through the Blockchain Cloud Mining model-no hardware, no technical threshold, just holding crypto assets, you can get stable returns every day.

With the market's gradual embrace of Ethereum 2.0 and the expansion of the global decentralized finance (DeFi) system, ETH is not only the basis of payment and smart contracts, it is also becoming a "blue chip coin" for passive income tools. In this wave of trends, the Blockchain Cloud Mining platform has risen rapidly, with a unique cloud mining model, building a digital asset appreciation bridge for global users that does not require technical participation but has considerable returns.

In the current market, although ETH prices fluctuate frequently, the overall positive trend has not changed. Through the diversified contract mechanism provided by the platform, investors can convert ETH into a daily source of income, achieving the ideal state of "holding coins and growing assets".





BlockchainCloudMining platform advantages, making Ethereum holders' income artifact

⦁ Get $12 instant reward after registration

⦁ High profit level and daily dividends.

⦁ No other service fees or management fees.

⦁ The platform supports more than 9 cryptocurrency settlements, such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC and BCH.

⦁ The company's affiliate program allows you to refer friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses.

⦁McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security . 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 manual online technical support.

Steady progress in market volatility, defensive asset strategy for ETH investors

As the overall crypto market enters a structural volatility cycle in 2025, many ETH holders have begun to rethink their asset allocation methods. Among the many voices of "cryptocurrency speculation is risky", cloud mining has become a new trend that is quietly rising. Compared with the high-risk strategy of frequent trading, cloud mining provides a low-volatility, high-certainty, and daily settlement income model. It is especially suitable for holders who are optimistic about the long-term development of the Ethereum ecosystem.

How to start BlockchainCloudMining? One-minute registration to turn on Ethereum's "automatic money-making mode" users only need to:

Step 1: Register an account

You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. After registration, you will receive a $12 registration bonus, which can be used to purchase $12 contracts, with a daily income of $0.6. This plan provides users with free cloud mining services without any financial risk.

Step 2: Purchase a mining contract

BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period. You can earn more efficient and stable income by participating in the following contracts :

⦁【New User Experience Contract】: Investment amount: $100, contract period 2 days, total income: $100 + $6.

⦁【WhatsMiner M66S】: Investment amount: $500, contract period 7 days, total income: $500 + $45.5.

⦁【WhatsMiner M60】: Investment amount: $1000, contract period 14 days, total income: $1000 + $196.

⦁【Bitcoin Miner S21+】: Investment amount: $3000, contract period 20 days, total income: $3000 + $900.

⦁【ALPH Miner AL1】: Investment amount: $10,000, contract period 35 days, total income: $10,000 + $5,950.

⦁【ANTSPACE HK3】: Investment amount: $33,000, contract period 40 days, total income: $33,000 + $26,400.

You can get income the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts. (The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, for more contract details, please log in to the official website of Blockchaincloudmining.com)

In short: ETH is not just holding, but also a source of income

In the future crypto-financial landscape, the liquidity and income of assets will determine their investment value. Ethereum is not only the token of the next generation of Internet infrastructure, but also the key to a new era of passive income.

Through BlockchainCloudMining , every ETH investor can transform the passive attitude of "waiting for the rise" into an active layout of "earning money every day". This is not only a shift in investment strategy, but also an innovation in the way wealth is generated in the blockchain era.

For more details, please visit the official website:

Or contact the company email: ...

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an“as-is” basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

CONTACT: email: ...