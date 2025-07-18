Vice-President Of The Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Visits“Melhem Hospital”

MENAFN - AzerNews) Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, has visited“Melhem Hospital.”

According to Azernews , Leyla Aliyeva began her visit at the fully automated laboratory department, which meets modern standards. She then became acquainted with the operations of the Emergency Department. She inquired about the quality and efficiency of the services provided there and met with doctors.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva also visited the radiology department. She was given detailed information about the newly installed state-of-the-art mammography device with tomosynthesis. It was noted that, according to international studies, by 2031, one in eight women may be at risk of breast cancer. For this reason, “Melhem Hospital” has brought advanced medical equipment into the country and places special emphasis on the early detection of diseases.

Later, Leyla Aliyeva observed examinations carried out on children in the ultrasound room. She showed particular interest in the screening of children with Down syndrome and other conditions on the spectrum, and received information about the work being done in this area in Azerbaijan. It was noted that in recent years, thanks to high-tech equipment and professional specialists in the country, screening examinations are conducted on time, resulting in a noticeable decrease in births with severe or spectrum-related diagnoses.