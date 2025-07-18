Following Kellogg's Visit, U.S. Sees Ukraine's Victory As Achievable Goal Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed by Ukrainian politician and diplomat Roman Bezsmertnyi in an interview with Ukrinfor .

“Keith Kellogg spent several days in Kyiv. I wouldn't rule out that concrete courses of action may have been discussed during the visit. But, just like with the strikes on strategic aviation or other targeted operations, no one will know in advance. The principle here is: everyone knows only their own segment, and only one or two individuals see the full picture,” Bezsmertnyi noted.

According to him, Kellogg may have been shown potential instruments for action on the so-called“Day 51” - that is, after the end of Trump's 50-day ultimatum to Putin.

“I'm convinced that what he saw will influence rhetoric in Washington, especially in the Pentagon. I wouldn't be surprised if we witness personnel changes in U.S. military leadership. Because what is happening in the Pentagon today is, without exaggeration, a disgrace to America,” the diplomat stated.

In his view, the key issue is what signal Kellogg will bring back to Trump.

“And he will bring a message that is already starting to ring loudly in influential American media circles: Ukraine can win,” Bezsmertnyi asserted.

According to the politician, talk of a possible Ukrainian victory came to the forefront after remarks by U.S. General Alexus Grynkewich, who was appointed Supreme Allied Commander Europe in early July.

“He stated directly: 'I believe Ukraine can win.' This wasn't just a military assessment - it was the articulation of a new paradigm,” Bezsmertnyi emphasized.

He also pointed to the stance of The New York Post, a publication that“Trump actually reads,” which addressed him with a direct message:“Putin only understands strength. And if you don't show it - he'll humiliate you.”

According to the diplomat, such signals are already starting to affect domestic political dynamics in the U.S. The main restraining factor for Trump at the moment is internal opposition - part of the MAGA camp and elements of the so-called“deep state”, who are against ramping up support for Ukraine.

“However, a few staffing decisions could quickly shift the balance of power. And the protest wave inside the U.S. bureaucracy could die down within just a few weeks,” Bezsmertnyi believes.

He emphasized that Trump does not need to“make this war his own,” as the establishment fears. There are alternative, flexible scenarios that could be implemented very quickly - right after the end of the 50-day ultimatum.

"This could potentially become a point of serious rupture - both in politics and in the very logic of the war," the diplomat noted.

However, Bezsmertnyi emphasized that another possible course of action for Trump could be delaying tactics, psychological pressure, and hard bargaining with Putin.

"With Trump, anything is possible - and the opposite as well," he concluded.

As reported, on July 14, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is giving Russia 50 days to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine. Otherwise, he threatened Russia with sanctions.