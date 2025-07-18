Etihad Rail Construction: Meliha Exit Towards Dubai Temporarily Closed

As the landmark Etihad Rail Project picks up steam, authorities announced a temporary closure of a key exit.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in coordination with the Sharjah Police General Command, said that exit from Mleiha Road heading west (Dubai-Emirates Road) will be temporarily closed for the construction of a temporary bridge as part of the Etihad Rail project.

The closure will be in effect from from 12 am on Saturday, July 19 till 5am on July 21.

Authorities urged motorists to plan their routes in advance, follow posted detour signs, and adhere to traffic regulations during this period. Traffic patrols and signage will be in place to ensure smooth movement and safety.

Check out the map below of the temporary closure:

Earlier this month, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority had announced a temporary two-month closure of major streets. The roads that were closed are the ones connecting Mleiha Road and Sharjah Ring Road, near University Bridge.

The closure, which began on Tuesday, July 1, will last until Saturday, August 30.

Efficient transport system

Etihad Rail is the UAE's national railway network, designed to connect all seven emirates and link the UAE with the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The project aims to provide an efficient and safe transportation system for both freight and passengers.

Launched in 2009, the network spans over 900km and will significantly reduce road congestion, carbon emissions, and heavy truck traffic across the country.

Etihad Rail will link 11 cities and regions within the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah.