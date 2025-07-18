Skylake Theme Park Breaks Ground In Sheridan, Indiana

SkyLake is Indiana's premier year-round, nature-based theme park in Sheridan, Indiana, scheduled to open in summer 2026.

Sen. Jim Banks' Regional Director Max Engling, Country 97.1 HANK FM's Mindy Winkler, SkyLake's Phil Sack & Sean Howard, Sheridan Town Council President Silas DeVaney III, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church Deacon Paul Lunsford at the SkyLake groundbreaking.

New 126-acre nature-based theme park to feature a six-acre lake, all-season tubing hill, and treetop ropes course, creating hundreds of new jobs.

SHERIDAN, IN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Project executives, alongside state and local officials, today celebrated the official groundbreaking of SkyLake , a new theme park development set to become the Midwest's premier year-round nature adventure destination, a major draw for the region. The festive ceremony marked the official start of construction on the 126-acre site, which will feature a six-acre natural lake with a water adventure area, an all-season tubing hill, and an extensive treetop ropes course, among its first phase of attractions.Against a backdrop of construction equipment and vibrant project renderings, project leaders and dignitaries donned SkyLake hard hats and turned the first ceremonial shovels of dirt, officially launching a new era of recreational entertainment and tourism for the state of Indiana.“This is a landmark day, years in the making,” said Phil Sack, President and Founder of SkyLake.“Our driving vision is to craft unforgettable, authentic experiences that reconnect people with nature and one another. SkyLake is our commitment to that vision. We are thrilled to begin construction and feel deeply grateful for the incredible partnership from the Town of Sheridan and Hamilton County that made this moment possible. We can't wait to create a place where families from across the region congregate to make lasting memories for generations to come.”The project is expected to be a significant economic engine, creating hundreds of construction jobs and ultimately 250-300 seasonal and full-time operational roles.“Today, we're not just breaking ground on a theme park; we are breaking ground on a new regional destination right here in Sheridan,” said Silas DeVaney III, Sheridan Town Council President.“SkyLake will be a source of fun, employment, and immense pride for our residents, while also serving as a major tourism draw for the region. We have been impressed with the collaborative spirit of the SkyLake team and are thrilled to welcome a partner so invested in our community's future.”SkyLake is located at 1510 East 216th Street at the northwest corner of U.S. 31 and 216th Street in Sheridan, Indiana. The park is slated to open in Summer 2026 with phased expansions through 2031.About SkyLake:SkyLake is Indiana's premier year-round, nature-based theme park in Sheridan, Indiana, scheduled to open in summer 2026. Offering unique, authentic experiences designed to reconnect guests with nature and one another, SkyLake will promote well-being and multi-generational engagement through a personalized, self-paced blend of thrilling adventure and serene relaxation. Committed to technological innovation, environmental stewardship, sustainability, and community partnership, SkyLake aims to be a destination where guests from across the region make lasting memories.###

