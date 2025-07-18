TWO MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS & TRIAL LAWYERS BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Angela Kim

Dan Woods

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Angela Kim and Dan Woods have been recognized as“Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.“There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system," states the publication. The lawyers recognized are“the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court.”Angela Kim“brings over 30 years of experience defending Fortune 500 companies as well as businesses of all sizes in the defense of business litigation claims, product liability claims, employment claims, invasion of privacy claims and commercial disputes,” according to the feature. She“has represented networks, producers, creators, distributors and financiers in all media, including television, music, motion pictures and digital media. Her clients include leading entertainment executives.” She provides exceptional guidance on critical business concerns to a wide range of clients, including non-profit organizations, hospitality groups, manufacturers, and businesses in the coffee industry.Widely recognized as one of the most accomplished litigators in the country. In 2024 Dan Woods won an important First Amendment case for a major religious organization in Hawaii and“he briefed, argued, and won a motion in limine (a year before trial) drastically limiting the amount of restitution available to plaintiffs in a putative class action alleging false advertising and unfair competition claims,” Los Angeles Business Journal states.“Woods' most well-known case came when he represented the Log Cabin Republicans in the well-publicized“Don't Ask, Don't Tell” trial which ended the US Military's discriminatory policy towards the LGBTQ community.” His legal expertise is frequently sought and featured in outlets including The New York Times, CNN, Law360, and The Wall Street Journal. Woods is also active in serving the Southern California community, receiving two Katherine Krause awards from Inner City Law Center and receiving Uncommon Good's Founder Award for his extensive service earlier this year.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.