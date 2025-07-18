Renowned Oncologic Surgeon Dr. Dmitri Alden Named Best Doctor In Surgical Oncology By New York Magazine For 2025

Dr. Dmitri Alden, a globally recognized expert in liver and pancreatic surgery, has been named a 2025 "Best Doctor in New York" for Excellence in Surgical Oncology by New York Magazine. This prestigious honor highlights his innovative surgical techniques and unwavering commitment to treating complex cancers with compassionate, world-class care.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dmitri Alden , internationally recognized liver and pancreatic surgeon , has been named a 2025 "Best Doctor in New York" for Excellence in Surgical Oncology by New York Magazine. This honor underscores his distinguished contributions to cancer surgery and his long-standing commitment to exceptional patient outcomes.

Each year, New York Magazine collaborates with Castle Connolly to spotlight the region's most accomplished and trusted physicians. Dr. Alden's inclusion in the 2025 edition reflects peer nominations and a rigorous review of his clinical excellence, innovative techniques, and outstanding patient care. This recognition further establishes him as a premier specialist in hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery, sought after by patients worldwide.

"Being recognized among the best in such a competitive medical landscape as New York City is deeply meaningful," said Dr. Alden. "This award represents my commitment to surgical precision, patient advocacy, and continuous innovation in the treatment of complex cancers."

Dr. Alden's practice combines cutting-edge technology with compassionate care. He is a pioneer in robotic and laparoscopic liver and pancreas surgery , offering minimally invasive solutions for complex oncologic cases. Patients travel from across the globe to receive Dr. Alden's expertise in liver metastases, pancreatic tumors, bile duct cancers, and rare diseases such as diaphragmatic endometriosis.

His consistent recognition in national and regional "Top Doctor" lists-including multiple years as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and prior New York Magazine Best Doctor-demonstrates both his clinical leadership and the respect he commands among peers.

More about Dr. Dmitri Alden

Dr. Alden received his medical degree from the prestigious Pirogov Medical Institute in Moscow, with further surgical training at the University of Nantes and University of Paris, both specializing in advanced liver surgery. He completed his U.S. surgical residency at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York and trained at the renowned HepatoBiliary Center at Paul Brousse Hospital in Paris. He is board-certified, fellowship-trained, and widely published. Fluent in English, Russian, French, and German, Dr. Alden brings a global perspective to patient care and is frequently invited to speak at international medical conferences.

His New York City office is located at 186 E 76th Street, where he leads a dedicated surgical oncology team. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call (212) 434-6216.

Media Contact:

Dr. Dmitri Alden

Dmitri Alden, MD, FACS

(212) 434-6216



SOURCE Dmitri Alden, MD, FACS

