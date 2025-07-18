Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Chancellor Assails Israeli Occupation Aggression On Gaza


2025-07-18 09:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, July 18 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday strongly slammed the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza Strip and affirmed that conditions in the enclave are no longer acceptable.
The German Government urges Israeli occupation to cease firing and offer full humanitarian aid to the population in Gaza, Merz said at a news conference in Berlin.
Germany has provided aid to Gaza and is ready to give more assistance to the Gazans, the chancellor said. However, he indicated that greater help requires facilities from the Israeli occupation authorities.
Merz reiterated rejection of suspending the EU Association Agreement with Israel, amid calls in the European quarters to take such a step in retaliation for Tel Aviv's breach of human rights in Gaza.
The German Government has adopted a generally sympathetic stance toward Gaza since Merz took office in May. (end0
