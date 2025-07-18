Azerbaijan Set To Establish New Information System To Oversee Public Investment Projects

The decision signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Ministry of Economy, together with other relevant agencies, has been directed to develop and implement a centralized Information System for the Management of Public Investments.

