Azerbaijan Set To Establish New Information System To Oversee Public Investment Projects

2025-07-18 08:07:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18.​ The Azerbaijani government has approved“Rules for Monitoring and Evaluating the Outcomes of Investment Projects Included in the State Investment Program,” Trend reports.

The decision signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Ministry of Economy, together with other relevant agencies, has been directed to develop and implement a centralized Information System for the Management of Public Investments.

