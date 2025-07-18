ICGB Conducts Emergency Response Drill In Komotini Region, Greece

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On July 17, ICGB - the independent natural gas transmission system operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria - carried out an emergency response simulation in the wider Komotini area, Trend reports via the ICGB.

The main objective of the exercise was to assess the readiness and efficiency of the emergency repair contractor for the IGB pipeline on Greek territory, the performance of ICGB's operational teams in Greece, as well as to test the coordination protocols with the relevant national authorities. The focus was on resource deployment, reaction speed, and the coordination of actions on site, in line with the procedures set out in the company's Emergency Response Plan.

The exercise was carried out with the close coordination of local police, fire and rescue services, and civil protection units, in accordance with the general plan for gas-related emergency response scenarios under the Hellenic Civil Protection system. A pre-defined Tier 1 emergency scenario was carefully developed in advance to simulate a localized pipeline incident requiring immediate response, in order to evaluate the effectiveness of the established intervention procedures and the performance of the designated Emergency Response Team.

The simulation required the use of specialized machinery and equipment, leading to a temporary increase in noise levels in the vicinity of the intervention area. ICGB confirms that there was no risk to the public, the environment or the integrity of the gas infrastructure during the drill, which was conducted under controlled conditions and in full compliance with safety protocols.

ICGB highlights the successful completion of the exercise as a key demonstration of its operational preparedness, strong coordination of all teams involved and commitment to safety. The company remains dedicated to ensuring high standards of emergency response and continues to carry out simulation drills and training initiatives as part of its regular operations in both sides of the border.