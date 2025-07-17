MENAFN - GetNews) In 2025, developers and businesses don't just need infrastructure. They need fast, transparent, and customizable bare metal environments that deliver peak performance without delays or red tape. After evaluating multiple hosting providers across AI, blockchain, and SaaS use cases, RedSwitches stands out as the best bare metal dedicated server provider for modern technical teams.

With cutting-edge CPU and GPU options, crypto-native payments, and global deployment in 20+ Tier 1 data centers, RedSwitches is built for builders who care about control.

Bare Metal Servers with the Latest AMD and Intel CPUs

RedSwitches has rolled out a new lineup of bare metal servers featuring some of the most powerful AMD and Intel processors on the market. These are designed for developers running intensive workloads like parallel computing, virtualization, or real-time analytics.

Included in the fleet are:



AMD EPYC 9554P, 9555P, 9755

Intel Xeon Gold 6254 and 6240 (Dual CPU) Intel Xeon Silver 4314 (Dual CPU)

With support for PCIe 5.0, DDR5 RAM, and high core/thread counts, these servers are optimized for heavy-lift compute without virtualization bottlenecks.

Enterprise GPU Servers Ready to Deploy

Beyond CPU-based configurations, RedSwitches also provides dedicated GPU servers for users in AI, machine learning, rendering, or blockchain validation.

Available GPU options include:



NVIDIA A100

NVIDIA H100

NVIDIA L40S NVIDIA Tesla V100

Each GPU is deployed on its own bare metal server with full control over drivers and frameworks. This eliminates noisy neighbors and queue delays, commonly found in shared cloud GPU environments.

Bitcoin Dedicated Server with No KYC or Hassle

One of RedSwitches' most developer-friendly features is the ability to launch a bitcoin dedicated server using crypto without any KYC requirements. Users can pay via Bitcoin, Ethereum or USDT and deploy infrastructure in minutes.

This is ideal for:



Web3 startups

Global remote teams

Privacy-first projects Rapid deployment scenarios

There's no waiting, no verification, and no middlemen. Just configure, pay, and go live.

Key Benefits That Set RedSwitches Apart

Based on real-world usage, here's what consistently makes RedSwitches a standout:



10-minute server delivery

1Gbps, 10Gbps and 25Gbps unmetered bandwidth

24/7 sales and technical support

Free server management included

No setup fees or hidden costs

Crypto payment accepted with no KYC 20+ Tier 1 global data center locations

A Global Infrastructure Built for Builders

RedSwitches offers consistent performance and low latency across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Deployment options include:



Dallas, New York, San Francisco, Washington DC

Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney

Whether you need regional compliance or proximity to end users, RedSwitches has you covered.

Final Thoughts

RedSwitches isn't just another server provider. It's an infrastructure partner built for serious developers and fast-moving teams. The combination of bare metal power, premium GPUs, instant crypto checkout and global delivery makes it a leader for 2025 and beyond.

For those who value real performance, ownership, and privacy in infrastructure, RedSwitches is the provider to watch.