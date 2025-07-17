Amazon's AWS Unit Cuts Cloud Computing Jobs, Says Report
Amazon Inc.'s (AMZN) cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, has reportedly cut jobs in its cloud computing unit.
According to a Reuters report, although the scope of the job cuts is not yet known, at least one group, known as“specialists,” has been affected.
Amazon's shares were trading 0.14% higher at the time of writing. Stocktwits data showed the retail sentiment around the stock was in the 'neutral' territory.
According to the report, at least 100 people were impacted by the layoffs, with several people telling Reuters that they received the termination emails on Thursday morning and that their computers were being deactivated.
“We've made the difficult business decision to eliminate some roles across particular teams in AWS,” said an Amazon spokesperson, according to the report.
“These decisions are necessary as we continue to invest, hire, and optimize resources to deliver innovation for our customers,” they added.
Several groups, including the“specialists,” were impacted by the job cuts.
This comes after Amazon cut jobs in several of its divisions, including books, stores, communications, devices and services, as well as the Wondery podcast service.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy outlined his vision for trimming excess bureaucracy at the e-commerce giant. This includes managers, and Jassy set targets for team organizations to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the first quarter of 2025.
This, he said, would reduce the layers, relatively flatten the organizational structure, and speed up Amazon's ability to innovate.
Amazon's stock is up nearly 2% year-to-date and 19% over the past 12 months.
