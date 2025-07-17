Early Pregnancy After Cesarean Unsafe, Doctors Warn

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A number of obstetricians and gynecologists warn that early pregnancy after a cesarean section can endanger the health of both mother and baby.

They recommend that mothers wait approximately three years between childbirths following a cesarean delivery to avoid serious complications.

Cesarean section, its indications

Dr. Hafiza Sajjad, a senior obstetrician and gynecologist trainer at Malalai Hospital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that a cesarean section, or surgical delivery, is performed when natural or safe vaginal delivery is not possible.

She explained that cesarean delivery is recommended in cases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, a large fetus, abnormal fetal positioning (breech or transverse), or severe maternal bleeding.

Why is the gap after cesarean necessary?

Dr. Sajjad emphasized the importance of maintaining approximately a three-year interval between deliveries for mothers who had a cesarean section.

This period allows surgical incisions to fully heal, helps the mother recover from anemia and general weakness, strengthens her immune system, and reduces risks during subsequent pregnancies.

She stressed that spacing births is crucial for all mothers, noting that early pregnancy can lead to anemia, calcium deficiency, and the birth of a weak or underweight baby.

“The greatest risk with early pregnancy is uterine rupture,” she warned.“If a mother goes into labor before adequate healing and cannot reach a health facility quickly, the previous surgical site might rupture. If surgical care is not available within ten minutes, this can be life-threatening for both mother and child, potentially resulting in death.”

Dr. Sajjad added that mothers who become pregnant too soon should have monthly doctor visits until the seventh month, followed by weekly check-ups during the eighth and ninth months.

She also noted that without proper prenatal care, premature birth and low birth weight are likely outcomes.

Expert opinions

Dr. Noria Raufi Ebrahimkhil, another obstetrician and gynecologist based in Kabul, said a two-year gap between deliveries is essential for all mothers, but for those with previous cesareans, waiting more than two years is critical.

She highlighted the dangers of neglecting this interval, including premature labor, uterine rupture, postpartum hemorrhage, chronic fatigue, weakened immunity, miscarriage, and low birth weight in newborns.

Dr. Ebrahimkhil advised mothers to focus on proper nutrition and remain under medical supervision throughout pregnancy.

Experiences of mothers who did not observe the gap

Mursal Gawhari, a resident of Hessa-i-Awal Khair Khana in Kabul, gave birth to her first child by cesarean one year ago.

She said,“We are currently celebrating my daughter's first birthday, and it's been two months since I became pregnant again.”

Mursal complained of abdominal pain and weakness, explaining,“I got pregnant so soon because I wanted my children to grow up together, but I didn't know about the risks of early pregnancy.”

She is currently under treatment and medical supervision for severe anemia.

Similarly, Marwa Efat, 22, from the 500-Family area of Kabul, gave birth via cesarean eight months ago and is now three months pregnant.

She is not in good health and is being closely monitored by her doctor, who advised her to avoid heavy lifting and focus on strengthening her body.

Marwa shared,“I didn't know about the risks. A relative told me that if you get pregnant soon, you'll have a baby boy.”

Positive experience with birth spacing

Anahita, who gave birth via cesarean about two years ago, said she is following doctors' advice and will not attempt another pregnancy until her child turns three.

She urges other mothers to observe at least a two-year gap between births and reports feeling healthier and stronger each day as a result.

sa