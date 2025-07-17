Watch: Jennifer Lopez Says She's 'Done' With Marriage At Spain Concert

Jennifer Lopez isn't planning to walk down the aisle again anytime soon, and she made that pretty clear to fans during her European tour.

While performing in Bilbao, Spain on July 15 as part of her Up All Night tour, the pop icon responded to a fan's sign that read,“J Lo, marry me?” In a moment caught on video and later shared on X (formerly Twitter), Lopez smiled and replied,“I think I'm done with that. I've tried that a few times.”

The 54-year-old singer and actress has indeed had a long and high-profile romantic history. Her first marriage was to actor Ojani Noa in 1997, which lasted just a year. She then married backup dancer Cris Judd in 2001, divorcing in 2003. Her third marriage to singer Marc Anthony lasted from 2004 to 2014, and the couple shares 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

Following a public engagement with baseball star Alex Rodriguez that ended in 2021, Lopez rekindled her early 2000s romance with actor Ben Affleck. The two tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in 2022, followed by a formal celebration in Georgia. However, Lopez filed for divorce two years later, finalising it in January 2025.

The couple had been trying to sell their shared Beverly Hills mansion, according to a report in People, but pulled it off the market earlier this month.“It was a business decision they made together,” the outlet quouted a source.

For now, J.Lo seems focused on her music. Her European tour continues through August 12, wrapping up with a final show in Sardinia, Italy.