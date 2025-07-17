Bigg Boss 19: Purav Jha To Ram Kapoor 10 Celebs Who Said No To The Show

As Bigg Boss 19 buzz builds, here are 10 popular celebrities, from digital stars to seasoned actors, who reportedly turned down the offer to join the reality show.

Bigg Boss 19 is going to be on air soon. In such a situation, people want to know which celebs are going to participate in the show. Meanwhile, let us know which celebs were approached by the makers and who rejected this offer.

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 offered this show to social media influencer Purab Jha, but he clearly refused to work in it.

Actress Lata Sabarwal was in the news for some time due to her divorce. Due to this, the makers of Bigg Boss 19 also approached her. However, she rejected this offer.

Popular actress Mamta Kulkarni came into the limelight after Maha Kumbh 2025. Because of this, she was also invited to this show, but she refused for it.

Jannat Zubair also clearly refused to participate in Bigg Boss 19.

Anita Hassandani was also approached for Bigg Boss 19, but she refused.

Popular actor Ram Kapoor's name is also included in this list. He has rejected the offer of Bigg Boss 19.

According to media reports, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was also approached for Bigg Boss 19, but he clearly refused.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Babita ji i.e. Munmun Dutta was also approached for Bigg Boss 19, but she rejected it.

According to media reports, actor Vikram Singh was also offered this show. However, he turned it down.

Actor Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna also got the offer of Bigg Boss 19. However, she rejected it.