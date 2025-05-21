Israel Preparing For Possible Strike On Iran's Nuclear Sites: CNN

U.S. intelligence agencies have reported an increased likelihood that Israel is preparing to launch a military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. According to CNN on Tuesday, May 20, this assessment is based on recent Israeli military activities, including the movement of munitions and air drills. While a final decision has not been confirmed, U.S. officials express concern over the potential for broader regional conflict.

This development follows remarks by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who dismissed U.S. demands to halt uranium enrichment as“outrageous.” He reiterated Iran's commitment to its nuclear program, asserting it is within the country's rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). These statements have further strained relations between Tehran and Washington.

Israeli officials have indicated that they might act independently if they perceive any forthcoming nuclear agreement between the U.S. and Iran as inadequate. One Israeli source stated,“If the U.S. signs a bad deal with Iran, Israel is prepared to act alone.” However, U.S. intelligence suggests that Israel lacks the capability to completely dismantle Iran's nuclear infrastructure without American support, such as mid-air refueling and bunker-busting munitions.

President Donald Trump has expressed a preference for a diplomatic resolution, stating he would“prefer that [to] bombing them.” Nonetheless, he has also warned that military action remains a possibility if Iran does not agree to a deal. The Trump administration is reportedly pushing for an agreement that would allow Iran to use nuclear energy for civilian purposes without engaging in uranium enrichment.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces internal pressure to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He has emphasized that any agreement must lead to the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear program. Analysts note that Netanyahu's close relationship with President Trump could influence the U.S. approach to the situation.

The situation remains fluid, with diplomatic negotiations ongoing and military preparations intensifying. The international community watches closely, aware that any military action could have significant implications for regional stability and global security.

