Jordan Cup Semis Played Tonight

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Thursday evening will see Faisali vs Hussein and Wihdat vs Ahli at 7:00 pm in the semifinals of the Jordan Cup -the last event on the 2024/25 season football calendar.

Faisali and Wihdat aim to reach the final to have a shot at one of the season's titles after Hussein retained the Pro League crown and won Jordan Super Cup while Salt won their first ever title when they snatched the Jordan Football Association Shield.

Playing at Amman International Stadium, Hussein will be eyeing their first Jordan Cup title. They are led by Faisali'sex-coach Ahmad Hayel who was dismissed in the final weeks to join Hussein with whom he won his first title as a Pro league club coach owing their win to a last minute draw of Ramtha vs Wihdat who were leading the league by one point ahead of the final day of the competition.

On the other hand, Faisali's veteran player and coach Jamal Abu Abed will strive to snatch a title for his club with the aim of competing again regionally next season after Hussein and Wihdat exited the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League (ACL) Two in the Round of 16 this year.

In the other semifinal at King Abdullah Stadium, Wihdat'sTunisian coach Qais Yacoubi also hopes to snatch a win after the Pro League crown slipped away. The coach acknowledged that defensive errors had cost his team the win, and has urged his players to put that result behind their back and focus on the coming season.

Ahli maintained their place in the Pro League and havewon the Jordan Cup once in 2015. Their coach Bashar Bani Yasin has underlined his team will give it all they've got in their match against a veteran team like Wihdat.“We know our opponents and will spare no effort. Chances are equal,” he added