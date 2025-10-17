UAE President Awards Order Of Zayed II, First Class To Pakistan Ambassador
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Order of Zayed II (First Class) on Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE.
The award was granted in recognition of his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure.
Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, presented the medal to the Ambassador during a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, he affirmed the UAE's keenness to strengthen relations with Pakistan in all fields, and to develop prospects for cooperation to serve the common interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples. He praised the ambassador's contribution to strengthening these relations and advancing bilateral cooperation during his tenure in the country.
The ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude to the UAE President, praising the growing bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, and the progress and achievements made by the UAE, which reflect the leadership's vision and its commitment to strengthening the country's position on the international stage.
The Ambassador also expressed his thanks and appreciation to all government agencies in the UAE for the cooperation he received, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission to consolidate relations between the two countries.
