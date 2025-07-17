SAI Russia Commends Azerbaijan's Chamber Of Accounts For Exemplary Performance

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)​ The Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts demonstrates a high level of professionalism, Svetlana Orlova, representative of SAI Russia, told reporters on the sidelines of the 62nd Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) Governing Board meeting held in Baku, Trend reports.

"The goals of sustainable development, including environmental issues, development of infrastructure, society, and the introduction of new technologies, are the basis of the activities of the highest state audit bodies.

The professionalism of the Azerbaijan Accounts Chamber is obvious - they actively participate in international events such as the Kazan Forum, the Islamic Forum, and a major round table on government audit issues. We work within the framework of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), which includes more than 188 countries," Orlova emphasized.

She also noted the importance of developing state audit at the regional and municipal levels, recalling that, namely, through these links, the key initiatives are implemented, and the audit serves as a tool for monitoring the effective use of budget funds.

Orlova drew attention to the active implementation of national projects in both Russia and Azerbaijan. According to her, in the areas of healthcare, education, infrastructure, and job creation, both countries have accumulated significant experience, which can become the basis for a mutual exchange of knowledge and practices.

The official also expressed satisfaction that such an important conference is being held in Baku, noting its high international level.

According to Orlova, constant interaction and exchange of experience on a wide range of issues have been established between the Accounts Chambers of Russia and Azerbaijan.