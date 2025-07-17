Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Authority: Drones Attack Iraqi Kurdistan, No Human Loses Reported


2025-07-17 07:05:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, July 17 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Kurdistan region affirmed on Thursday that two drone attacked the region, one targeted a Norwegian oil field in Zakho and the other fell in Irbil without human losses recorded.
Kurdistan's General Directorate of Counter Terrorism said in a statement that a new drone attack targeted an oil field within the Zakho border, and no human or property loses were reported.
In a subsequent statement, it announced another similar oil field drone attack landed near a village in Irbil, also without reported loses.
Regarding the continuous attacks on the region's infrastructure, the Ministry of Natural Resources strongly condemned them, and reiterated its call to the Iraqi government and international community to work on protecting civilians close to the attacked sites.
This brings the total to five attacks on oil fields in the Iraqi Kurdistan region that have been targeted this week. (end)
sbr


MENAFN17072025000071011013ID1109813282

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search