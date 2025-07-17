403
Authority: Drones Attack Iraqi Kurdistan, No Human Loses Reported
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, July 17 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Kurdistan region affirmed on Thursday that two drone attacked the region, one targeted a Norwegian oil field in Zakho and the other fell in Irbil without human losses recorded.
Kurdistan's General Directorate of Counter Terrorism said in a statement that a new drone attack targeted an oil field within the Zakho border, and no human or property loses were reported.
In a subsequent statement, it announced another similar oil field drone attack landed near a village in Irbil, also without reported loses.
Regarding the continuous attacks on the region's infrastructure, the Ministry of Natural Resources strongly condemned them, and reiterated its call to the Iraqi government and international community to work on protecting civilians close to the attacked sites.
This brings the total to five attacks on oil fields in the Iraqi Kurdistan region that have been targeted this week. (end)
