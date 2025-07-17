Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Claims Coca-Cola to Use Real Cane Sugar

2025-07-17 05:43:40
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that Coca-Cola had consented to incorporate authentic cane sugar into its American cola beverages, describing the decision as “a very good move by them.”

In a statement shared on his social media network, Truth Social, Trump said, “I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so.”

Presently, Coca-Cola employs high-fructose corn syrup in its U.S. offerings, a practice that has attracted scrutiny.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has notably raised concerns regarding the potential health implications of this sweetener.

Conversely, in nations like Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Australia, Coca-Cola continues to utilize cane sugar as its main sweetening ingredient.

Trump went on to express appreciation toward the company, stating, “I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!”

Although the soft drink conglomerate has not officially confirmed the transition, it acknowledged the president’s passion for the brand.

According to media reports, the company indicated that information about forthcoming product developments would be announced in the near future.

MENAFN17072025000045017167ID1109812945

