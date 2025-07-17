403
Syrian Pres.: Israeli Occupation Forces Seek To Create Chaos In Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 17 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said on Thursday that the Israeli occupation has been targeting Syria's stability, creating chaos and to dismantle the unity of its people since the fall of the former regime.
This came in his televised speech, saying that the people of Syria know very well who is trying to drag them into war and who is seeking to divide them, and Syria will not give them the opportunity to involve its people in a war they want to start on its land.
"The war has no other goal than to demolish our homeland and disperse our efforts towards chaos and destruction. Syria is not a testing ground for foreign conspiracies, nor a place to implement the ambitions of others at the expense of the blood of our children and women," he stressed.
He pointed out that Syria is a state of all, and it is the dignity and pride of the homeland, and it is the dream of every Syrian to see his homeland rebuild itself through this state, calling for everyone to unite without discrimination in order to restore Syria's prestige and place it at the forefront of nations living in security and stability.
The Syrian president addressed his speech to the Druze, saying that they are an integral part of this nation. Syria will never be a place for division among its people.
He stressed that protecting rights and freedoms is one of his priorities, and that he rejects any effort aimed at ruining the beautiful image that expresses Syria and its diversity.
He pointed out that there are outlaw groups that are accustomed to chaos, inciting sedition and the leaders of these groups are the same ones who refused dialogue for many months, putting their narrow personal interests above the interests of the nation, and in recent days they committed crimes against civilians.
The Ministries of Defense and Interior carried out a wide deployment in the Sweida Governorate as part of their efforts to maintain security, end the escalation witnessed in the region, restore stability, and expel outlawed factions despite the interventions of the Israeli occupation, he added.
He continued saying that the best option at this stage is to make a careful decision to protect the unity of this country, the safety of its people based on the supreme national interest, and that it has been decided to assign some local factions and elders the responsibility of maintaining security in Sweida. (end)
