Fidan Urges Israel to Reconsider Destabilizing Actions
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made a strong appeal on Wednesday, calling on Israel to abandon its disruptive strategies, emphasizing that true security is unattainable in a region plagued by instability and conflict.
Speaking to journalists in New York, Fidan stated, “Our message is clear on both the Gaza and Syria issues: By a lack of peace and stability in the region, we cannot ensure anybody’s security. Israel must abandon its destabilizing policies while there is still time.”
Fidan emphasized that Israel's current course of action poses threats not only to surrounding nations but also to its own safety.
He issued a stern warning: "This is a situation where everyone is being dragged into the fire. The international community — especially the US, the EU and regional countries — must act with great sensitivity and tell Israel to stop. Otherwise, it is likely that the region will face undesirable consequences.”
According to Fidan, the need for an urgent, coordinated international response is critical to avoid escalating turmoil.
Highlighting the involvement of nations both within and outside the Middle East, Fidan noted that Ankara is actively engaged with all relevant actors.
He stated that there is continuous dialogue and collaboration with these parties.
“There is ongoing communication and exchange of information. We are coordinating the developments,” he explained, pointing to Türkiye’s efforts to maintain diplomatic engagement.
Discussing Israeli military operations in Damascus and its wider approach to the region, Fidan criticized Tel Aviv for pursuing policies rooted solely in its own security goals.
He argued that this strategy disregards established norms, international rights, the sovereignty of neighboring countries, and the territorial integrity of the broader region.
