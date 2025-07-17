403
2026 COMPETITION LAUNCH
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - July 16, 2025: The 2026 edition of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards is open for submissions and free for all to enter on sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.
Now in their fourth year, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards celebrate the filmmakers shaping the cinematic landscape of tomorrow. Established by Creo in partnership with Sony, this annual program for short films provides emerging talent from across the world with the creative momentum to push forward their careers and the opportunity to embed themselves within a global filmmaking community.
The shortlisted filmmakers are flown to Los Angeles to take part in an exclusive industry program, running from June 8-11, 2026 at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City and culminating in a gala ceremony on June 11, 2026. Across four days of engaging and interactive sessions and masterclasses, shortlisted filmmakers are given backstage access through carefully curated screenings and workshops. Led by Sony Pictures executives, these sessions explore key facets of the industry; from production, to navigating talent deals, and the studio’s film acquisition process, through to working with publicists, cutting-edge technology demonstrations, animation techniques, and the art of soundtracking a story. The program is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with industry leaders and fellow creators from around the world, becoming part of a dynamic network of international filmmakers. Set apart by this exceptional prize, the Awards help to inspire, equip, and empower the next generation of filmmakers at a pivotal moment in their careers.
Filmmakers are invited to submit their short films in four categories:
● The Fiction category seeks narrative-led entries that convey an original fictional story or event. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.
● The Non-Fiction category is open to films between 5 and 20 minutes long which are predominantly factual in content. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.
● The Animation category is open to 2 to 20-minute long animated films using all available techniques, including but not limited to stop-motion, motion graphics, computer animation, drawn-on-film, rotoscoping, and experimental animation. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.
● The Student category rewards filmmakers studying a film course at a registered institution at a diploma or degree level worldwide. Institutions that make up the shortlist are selected by continent to ensure a diverse range of global talent. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length and can be of any genre. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner and their institution will each receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment.
The four category winners will be selected by a panel of industry leaders and revealed at the ceremony in Los Angeles on June 11, 2026.
Also returning to this year’s Awards is the Sustainability Prize, set up by Creo and Sony to spotlight a short film that creatively communicates how environment, accessibility, diversity, equality and inclusion can encourage us to act together to ensure a positive future for the planet. The winner receives a $5,000 (USD) cash prize, Sony Digital Imaging equipment and promotion across the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards channels and website.
NEW TO 2026
Future Format competition brief: Vertical
The Future Format competition challenges filmmakers to respond to a technical brief that explores the creative possibilities of bold and innovative storytelling. This year the competition returns with a new brief: entrants are invited to submit shorts created specifically for vertical viewing (9:16 aspect ratio). Submissions must be between 2 and 5 minutes in length, can be of any genre, and shot on any device. The winner will be invited to join the four-day workshop program in Los Angeles in June 2026 and receive a $2,500 (USD) cash prize and Sony Digital Imaging equipment.
The deadline for entries to the 2026 Awards is December 16, 2025 at 04:00 PM (GMT). For more information and to submit to the Awards, please visit sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.
