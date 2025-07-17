Frontline, Quantum Systems Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
As noted by Fedorov, the partnership involves scaling up production in Ukraine and deeper integration into the European defense industry.
The two companies are members of the Brave1 cluster. Quantum Systems is known for its drones with built-in AI and real-time analytics, and Frontline – for its engineering solutions for reconnaissance and assault.
Their developments include the Linza bomber drone, the Zoom reconnaissance drone, and the Burya robotic turret. These products have already been codified according to NATO standards and are used on the battlefield.
As emphasized by Fedorov, Ukraine's defense tech ecosystem enables international partners to create products, test them directly on the front, and quickly make adjustments based on feedback from the military.
A reminder that, in partnership with Ukraine, the European Commission announced the launch of the BraveTech EU initiative to develop defense innovations through the use of battlefield-driven technologies and closer cooperation between Ukraine and the EU.
Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov, Telegram
