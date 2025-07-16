Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Confirms Expanded Antimony And REE Targets At Mojave

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to report that structural geology mapping completed in late June at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) and El Campo prospects has delivered significant new insights to support drill targeting and potential JORC Exploration Target definition at the Company's Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California.

Highlights:

- Multiple mineralised trends confirmed at both the Antimony & REE prospects

Desert Antimony Mine (DAM):

o Up to three antimony rich vein positions within a NNE-SSW corridor; additional E-W trending structures mapped, expanding the mineralised target footprint

El Campo:

o Steep 70-80deg SW dipping REE hosting shear confirmed, increasing mineralisation potential within Locksley claims and amenable to underground mining methods

- New exploration targets defined at El Campo REE Project:

o South Fault mapped and identified as a potentially mineralised structure for REEs

o Surface samples are interpreted to have under sampled the main breccia horizon, leaving high-grade REE zones potentially untested

- 3D geological models completed for both prospects to refine drill targeting and assist in defining JORC Exploration Targets

- Expanded drilling program being planned at DAM:

o New Plan of Operations (POO) to be submitted to the BLM in late July

o Approval expected early September, enabling expanded RC drilling program in Q3 2025

- Apple's recent US$500 million investment into MP Materials to secure domestic rare earth magnets underscores the strategic importance of the Mojave region

The program, undertaken by a specialist structural geologist, achieved three key objectives:

- Detailed geological surface maps across both prospects, providing detailed lithological and structural constraints on the geological architecture

- Enhanced understanding of mineralised structures and controls

- Initial 3D geological models to guide drill targeting and JORC Exploration Target preparation

The mapping has confirmed and expanded the understanding of mineralisation at both prospects, resulting in refined additional drill targeting and an expanded drilling strategy.

Desert Antimony Mine (DAM)

- Mapping confirmed up to three discrete vein positions within a NNE-SSW trending mineralised corridor, with massive stibnite observed in and around historical underground workings.

- Stibnite veining mapped directly at surface extends some 200m along strike

- Quartz-carbonate veins locally up to 1m wide host antimony rich stringer veins anastomosing within broader structures.

- E-W trending potential secondary mineralisation identified, introducing three geological models for testing, including a potential network of interconnected vein sets.

- An expanded drill program is now planned to test these additional targets, with a new Plan of Operations (POO) to be submitted to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in late July.

Approval is anticipated in early September to allow RC drilling to expand during the September quarter.

- A 3D solid geology model of DAM has been completed, enabling refined drill planning and assisting with potential JORC Exploration Target definition (Figure 1*).

El Campo (Rare Earth Elements)

- Structural mapping has substantially refined targeting of the REE mineralised shear, confirming a steep 70-80deg SW dip which is highly favourable for hosting more mineralisation within Locksley's leases and potentially amenable to underground mining methods.

- Historical trenching is now considered to have under sampled the main shear horizon, leaving high-grade REE zones potentially untested.

- The E-W trending South Fault was mapped and confirmed at surface, representing a new exploration target to be tested as part of the September 2025 RC drill program.

- A 3D solid geology model of El Campo has been completed, enabling refined drill planning and assisting with potential JORC Exploration Target definition (Figure 2*).

Locksley's Strategic Position within the U.S Critical Minerals Supply Chain

The recent announcement of Apple's US$500 million investment into MP Materials to secure domestically produced rare earth magnets, further validates the strategic importance of the Mojave region as a critical hub for U.S. rare earth supply. Locksley's Mojave Project, located just 1.4km from MP's Mountain Pass operation, is now confirmed to host expanded antimony and rare earth element targets, following detailed structural mapping. With the U.S. government and global technology leaders prioritising domestic sourcing of critical minerals, Locksley is ideally positioned to capitalise on this shift as it advances its exploration programs in the heart of America's rare earth supply chain.

Locksley Technical Director, Julian Woodcock, commented:

"The structural mapping program has significantly advanced our understanding of both the Desert Antimony and El Campo prospects, confirming the mineralised trends we are targeting and provided us with a solid geology model which is being used to refine our drill targeting. These results support our strategy to rapidly unlock the critical minerals potential of the Mojave Project at a time when U.S. government support for domestic supply chains is accelerating."

Next Steps

- Submission of expanded drilling POO to BLM late July

- Complete drill tender process to secure RC drilling contractor

- Q3 2025 RC drilling scheduled to test both antimony and REE targets, including the South Fault at El Campo

- Ongoing integration of structural data into updated 3D models and JORC exploration target preparation

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

Nathan Lude Chairman Locksley Resources Limited T: +61 8 9481 0389